This 20-sq-km artificial lake, built in 1931, is a good place for fishing, sailing and picnicking, and is a popular weekend retreat for Antananarivo residents. The hotels on the lakeside all offer boating, waterskiing, pedaloes, fishing and more. The lake also holds a special place in history as being the site where Madagascar’s industrial revolution started.

In 1833 Frenchman Jean Laborde built a country palace for Queen Ranavalona I, as well as carpentry and gunsmith shops, a munitions factory, an iron forge and a foundry. The primary aim was to supply the monarch with swords, arms and ammunition. Much of this was destroyed in 1851 when slaves rebelled, while other parts now lie underwater, but some notable buildings can still be seen and visited in the village of Mantasoa, offering a fascinating insight into Madagascar's heyday as an industrial powerhouse.