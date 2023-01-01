Kernavė Cultural Reserve

Deemed an ‘exceptional testimony to 10 millennia of human settlements in this region’ by Unesco, which made it a World Heritage site in 2004, Kernavė is a must-see. Thought to have been the spot where Mindaugas (responsible for uniting Lithuania for the first time) celebrated his coronation in 1253, this cultural reserve comprises four old castle mounds and the remains of a medieval town.

The sprawling reserve sits on the southern edge of town, facing the Neris River, and gives a good sense of why the site was chosen. While the museum and guided tours are highly worthwhile, there's nothing to stop you simply wandering up and down the hill-forts at your leisure.

The official opening hours are for the info office; you can wander into the reserve anytime.