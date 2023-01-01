Open-Air Museum of Lithuania

The open-air museum consists of re-created 18th- and 19th-century villages representing Lithuania’s main regions (Dzūkija, Aukštaitija, Suvalkija, Žemaitija and Lithuania Minor). Potters, weavers and joiners demonstrate their crafts in the museum workshop and, while the indoor exhibits shut for the colder months, tours of the park can be booked throughout the year. The museum is in Rumšiškės, 25km east of Kaunas, about 2km off the Kaunas–Vilnius road. It's also accessible by bus from Kaunas (30 minutes, five daily).