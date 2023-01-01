The Museum of Deportation & Resistance documents Lithuania's struggles with foreign oppression, between 1940 and 1990. The spirit of resistance was encompassed by the partisan Forest Brothers, who fought against Soviet occupation. Led by Jonas Žemaitis-Vytautas (1909–54), 100,000 men went into Lithuania's forests to battle the tyrannical regime. One third was killed, and the rest captured and deported. Fighting continued until 1954, when the last partisan was shot.