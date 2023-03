At the northern end of the old town is Souq Al Haraj, which is thought to have been built on the site of a Crusader church. Its high, vaulted ceiling is supported by 14 granite columns, two at the centre and 12 ranged around the sides, which are probably a leftover from the earlier structure. Today the souq specialises in mats, pillows and mattresses and is reached via a lane of cobblers.