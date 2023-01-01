Khan Al Misriyyin

Believed to date from the 14th century when it was used by Egyptian merchants, this dilapidated khan is home to several friendly soapmakers, including, upstairs, one of the city's most famous businesses, Sharkass, which has been making olive-oil soap since 1803, and downstairs, Tripoli Soap, comparative youngsters dating from 1937. The city's soap is famous, and the family operations here will happily talk you through the process. The atrium is decorated with faded Lonely Planet quotes.