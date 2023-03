Producing a range of wines made with grapes from its three vineyards (one at Basbina in the hills above Batroun, one in Jezzine and another in the Bekaa Valley), IXSIR is one of the country's most impressive wine operations and is the best-organised for winery visits. Its stylish and environmentally sustainable winery at Basbina is open for tours and tasting, or you can have lunch in its quality restaurant – call ahead to book a table or tour.