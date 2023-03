An enticing blend of tradition and modernity, the web of narrow streets of Tripoli's port quarter makes for wonderful strolling. The Phoenician city stood here; these days quiet neighbourhood lanes hold both venerable coffeehouses and a string of modern boutiques and bars. The population is principally a blend of Orthodox and Sunni faiths. Along the waterfront, the corniche road is a venue for promenading or getting a boat trip out to nearby islands.