While certainly not new – Hammam Al Jadid was built around 1740 – it was in use until the 1970s and is very well preserved. It was donated as a gift to the city by Asad Pasha Al Azem, governor of Damascus, and no expense was spared in its construction. Draped over the ornate portal is a representation of a 14-link chain carved from a single block of stone.

A huge, glass-pierced dome dominates the main chamber and brings a dim light to the pool and fountain below. The floor and fountain are laid with slabs of marble in contrasting colours. Several smaller chambers, also with glass-pierced domes, lead off the main room.