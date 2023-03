Standing on its own to the south of the souqs on the outskirts of the Old City, but well worth the walk, is this restored green-domed mosque by the central Muslim cemetery. Dating from 1336, it represents probably the most outstanding example of Islamic religious architecture in Tripoli. The prayer hall is a marvellous space with an ornate inlaid pulpit, elegant lamps and stone vaulting. Note the re-used columns and capitals from Byzantine-era buildings.