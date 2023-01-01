Gibran Museum

According to his wishes, the body of poet and artist Khalil Gibran (1883–1931), author of the much-loved The Prophet (1923), was interred in the chapel of this 19th-century monastery built into the rocky slopes of a hill on the eastern outskirts of the town. Now a museum, the monastery building houses a large collection of Gibran’s paintings: dreamlike, symbolist nudes in the main. If you haven't read The Prophet, consider prioritising other attractions, as much of the art's context will be lost.

It's a pleasant, relaxing spot though. Look out for Elvis' signature on a copy of Gibran's masterwork. Stairs behind the museum lead to the site of some Phoenician tombs.