In the Qadisha valley below the village of Hawqa, this monastery (Our Lady of Hawqa) can be reached by a 4.5km path beyond Deir Qannoubin. It's a picturesque, simple spot built into a cave and dating originally from the 13th-century. From Hawqa, it's a 6.5km walk back along the road to Bcharré; you might find a share taxi to pick you up.