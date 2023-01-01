Qadisha Grotto

Qadisha Valley

Extending around 500m into the mountain, this small grotto contains some impressive limestone formations. Though not as spectacular as Jeita Grotto near Beirut, its evocative setting makes it worth a visit. The grotto is a 7km walk or drive from Bcharré off the road to the Cedars; follow the signs to L’Aiglon Hotel and then take the concrete footpath opposite (also accessible from the hairpin bend before the hotel). It’s then a 1.5km walk to the grotto.

A simple restaurant operates here in summer. If you're relying on this, it's best to phone ahead on 03 771 363.

Suggest an Edit