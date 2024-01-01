In the centre of the souq, the Khan As Saboun was built in the 16th century and first used as an army barracks; since then, it has for generations functioned as a point of sale for Tripoli’s famous soaps. Crumbling arches, trees and a down-at-heel water feature in the middle gives it the feel of a gently declining oasis.
Khan As Saboun
Tripoli
