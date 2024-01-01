Khan As Saboun

Tripoli

In the centre of the souq, the Khan As Saboun was built in the 16th century and first used as an army barracks; since then, it has for generations functioned as a point of sale for Tripoli’s famous soaps. Crumbling arches, trees and a down-at-heel water feature in the middle gives it the feel of a gently declining oasis.

Nearby Tripoli attractions

1. Souq Al Sayyaghin

0.03 MILES

Tripoli's gold souq gleams bright with jewellery displayed in dozens of shopfronts. There are some very high-quality pieces, though they are mostly traded…

2. Madrasa Al Nouriyat

0.05 MILES

On a little square in the vicinity of the Great Mosque, this religious school has distinctive black-and-white stonework and a beautiful inlaid mihrab …

3. Souq Al Attarin

0.05 MILES

This long straight souq is fragrant with perfumes and spices. It segues into the main food-selling portion of the market area.

4. Souq An Nahhassin

0.06 MILES

Gleaming brassware characterises this market street, just outside the cramped central area of the souq. You'll need plenty of tenacity and elbow grease to…

5. Madrasa Al Qartawiyya

0.09 MILES

Attached to the east side of the Great Mosque is Madrasa Al Qartawiyya, which was built by a Mamluk governor of the same name in the early 1300s, over the…

6. Hammam Ezzedine

0.1 MILES

Used from the 13th-century right up until 1975, this historic hammam is an extensive complex that is undergoing an elegant restoration. There's a…

7. Great Mosque

0.1 MILES

Built on the site of a 12th-century Crusader cathedral and incorporating some of its features, this mosque has a magnificent entrance and an unusual…

8. Khan Al Misriyyin

0.1 MILES

Believed to date from the 14th century when it was used by Egyptian merchants, this dilapidated khan is home to several friendly soapmakers, including,…