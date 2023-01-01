Church of St John the Baptist

Construction of this heartwarmingly beautiful Romanesque church in the medieval streets above the harbour commenced in 1115 and the structure was extended and improved over subsequent centuries. It’s thus an interesting mixture of Arab and Western European designs, with remains of Byzantine mosaics from an earlier structure scattered about the area. The unusual open-air baptistry sits against the north wall, its arches and four supporting pillars topped by a dome. It's not usually open except around 5pm mass.