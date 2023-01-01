Temple of Baalat Gebal

The site's oldest temple dates back to the early 3rd millennium BC and was dedicated to the goddess of the city. Destroyed by the Amorites, it was reconstructed several times and finally dedicated to Aphrodite during the Roman period. Many temple findings, including alabaster vase fragments inscribed with the names of Old Kingdom pharaohs, are today also housed in the National Museum. The six standing columns approaching the temple are the vestiges of a Roman colonnaded street dating from c 300 AD.