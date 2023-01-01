Head to the archaeological complex's most modern building – a rather lovely 19th-century house – to inspect its oldest. Just south of the house, you can see an oval-shaped Chalcolithic dwelling, while some Neolithic and early Bronze traces are adjacent to that and more lie to the north of the house. The intriguing large structure on a platform east of the house is a Bronze Age building of unusual dimensions, whose size and columns perhaps indicate some sort of royal palace.