Roman Theatre

Byblos

To get access to earlier temples beneath it, this 3rd-century AD Roman theatre was moved and reconstructed by the sea cliff in the 1930s. It's one-third the size of the original and has great views across the water. The fine Bacchus mosaic in Beirut's National Museum was part of the structure.

