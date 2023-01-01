Archaeological Museum of the American University of Beirut

The AUB Museum was founded in 1868 and is one of the oldest in the Middle East. On permanent display is its collection of Lebanese and Middle Eastern artefacts, including weapons, tools, flints, figurines, pottery and jewellery, along with a fine collection of Phoenician glass and Arab coins dating from as early as the 5th century BC. Turn right once through the main university entrance. Note that the museum is closed during university holidays. Audioguides can be hired for LL3000.

The museum runs monthly lectures throughout the year, hosts temporary exhibitions and children's activities, and is involved in ongoing excavations in Lebanon and Syria.