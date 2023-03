Luna Park is a rickety old amusement park, with all the attendant charms and nuisances, at which most Western tourists turn up their noses. Bypass the cheesy attractions and head straight for the Ferris wheel for one of the best views of Beirut you can get outside an aeroplane. If you don’t investigate the wheel’s ageing mechanics too closely (and aren’t afraid of heights), this may be a favourite Beirut memory.