If you’re looking for the real East-meets-West so talked about in the Middle East, you need look no further than Beirut. Fast-paced, fashion-conscious and overwhelmingly friendly, it's not a relaxing city to spend time in – it's too crowded, polluted and chaotic for that – but its energy, soul, diversity and intoxicating atmosphere make it a vital, addictive city. A couple of excellent museums are the key sights, but exploring the character of the different districts, strolling the waterfront and diving into the city's wonderful restaurant and nightlife scene are major attractions. As Lebanon is so small, and day trips easy, some travellers base themselves here for their entire visit.

  • The Beirut National Museum, Lebanon.

    National Museum of Beirut

    Beirut

    Located on the former Green Line, this is Beirut's major cultural institution. Its impressive, magnificently displayed collection of archaeological…

  • Celestine, Beirut Mineral Museum exhibit, Lebanon.

    MIM

    Beirut

    Under the St Joseph university, this atmospheric and beautifully designed museum presents an extraordinary collection of exquisitely selected and…

  • St George Crypt Museum

    St George Crypt Museum

    Beirut

    When a bomb fell on the Orthodox cathedral in 1975, the only silver lining was that it revealed these ruins beneath. Though the area is small, an…

  • Sursock Museum

    Sursock Museum

    Beirut

    This privately owned contemporary-art museum is housed in a 1912 mansion located in one of Achrafiyeh's most attractive streets. After a major facelift…

  • BEIRUT, LEBANON - NOVEMBER 3, 2017 - View of the American University of Beirut. ; Shutterstock ID 762685078

    American University of Beirut

    Beirut

    One of the Middle East’s most prestigious and expensive universities, the AUB was founded in 1866 by American Protestant missionary Daniel Bliss. Spread…

  • Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon; Shutterstock ID 658207393

    Mohammed Al Amin Mosque

    Beirut

    Now the city's major landmark, this huge, striking amber-coloured blue-domed mosque near Martyrs Sq was opened in 2008 and has four minarets standing 65m…

  • Luna Park

    Luna Park

    Beirut

    Luna Park is a rickety old amusement park, with all the attendant charms and nuisances, at which most Western tourists turn up their noses. Bypass the…

  • The Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, in Beirut Lebanon. A view of the Downtown city Centre, the cathedral and some picturesque local architecture in beautiful Beirut.; Shutterstock ID 151525970

    St George Greek Orthodox Cathedral

    Beirut

    This was built in 1767 and is one of the oldest buildings in the city. In 1975, during the civil war, a bomb fell here and unearthed the ruins of a…

BEIRUT, LEBANON - NOVEMBER 2, 2017 - Aerial view of the Pigeons' Rocks on Raouche.

History

Why I love Beirut

Aug 12, 2020 • 5 min read

