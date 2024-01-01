The Grand Serail, a majestic Ottoman-era building that has been restored to its former grandeur and is now the Prime Minister's base, is a splendid edifice. As things stand, though, you're unlikely to get close as the area is heavily protected in a tangle of barricades, soldiers and razor wire.
Grand Serail
Beirut
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.46 MILES
Located on the former Green Line, this is Beirut's major cultural institution. Its impressive, magnificently displayed collection of archaeological…
19.29 MILES
The largest of Lebanon’s three natural protectorates, comprising an incredible 5% of the total land area, this is the largest natural cedar reserve in the…
1.35 MILES
Under the St Joseph university, this atmospheric and beautifully designed museum presents an extraordinary collection of exquisitely selected and…
14.13 MILES
The main square is a showcase of fine Arab architecture, including the Mosque of Emir Fakhreddine Maan, built in 1493, and, behind it, a cobbler's souq…
0.26 MILES
When a bomb fell on the Orthodox cathedral in 1975, the only silver lining was that it revealed these ruins beneath. Though the area is small, an…
24.14 MILES
Along with Tripoli's, Saida's old city is Lebanon's most characterful and authentic souq area. It's a delight to wander the narrow lanes, ducking into…
14.55 MILES
Sitting majestically on a hill surrounded by terraced gardens and orchards, Beiteddine Palace is one of the highlights of the Chouf Mountains. This…
8.74 MILES
One of the Middle East's greatest natural wonders, the stunning Jeita Grotto cave system extends around 6km into the mountains 18km, northeast of Beirut…
Nearby Beirut attractions
1. Robert Mouawad Private Museum
0.12 MILES
The world would be a poorer place if it didn't host idiosyncratic cultural institutions such as this one. Conceived and funded by jeweller and collector…
0.13 MILES
The largest outdoor sight in downtown Beirut hearkening back to the days when the city was a centre of Roman law, the baths here underwent a major…
0.21 MILES
Named for the starburst formed by the radial streets of the main square, Place de l’Étoile seems to either be totally empty or rammed with families with…
0.23 MILES
The 'cardo maximus' was the principal north–south street of a Roman city, and you can see the evocative remains of Beirut's cardo maximus between the city…
5. St George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
0.24 MILES
This was built in 1767 and is one of the oldest buildings in the city. In 1975, during the civil war, a bomb fell here and unearthed the ruins of a…
6. Maronite Cathedral of St George
0.25 MILES
The neoclassical facade of this late 19th-century cathedral, next to the Mohammed Al Amin mosque, was inspired by the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore in…
0.26 MILES
0.27 MILES
Built in the 12th century as the Church of John the Baptist of the Knights Hospitaller, this attractive building was converted into a mosque in 1291. It…