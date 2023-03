The round Powder Tower dates back to the 14th century and is the only survivor of the 18 original towers that punctuated the old city walls. Nine Russian cannonballs from 17th- and 18th-century assaults are embedded in its walls. In the past the museum has served as a gunpowder store, a prison, a torture chamber and a frat house. The museum details the political and military history of Latvia from medieval times to NATO and the present day.