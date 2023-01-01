Museum of the Occupation of Latvia

This museum colourfully details Latvia’s Soviet and Nazi occupations between 1940 and 1991. Some of the exhibits are disturbing, including first-hand accounts of the murder of Rīga's once-substantial Jewish population, a re-creation of a gulag cell and many photographs that detail the atrocities. Latvia's active resistance of the 1950s, the passive resistance of the 1970s and the pivotal popular resistance of the early 1990s are fully detailed. There are daily tours in English at 2pm and 4pm (€3).

The museum is currently in the former US embassy. It was previously in the stark Soviet-era building on Rātslaukums in Old Rīga and is meant to return there when renovations are complete after 2021.