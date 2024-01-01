Jacob's Barracks

Old Rīga

LoginSave

The entire north side of Torņa iela is flanked by the custard-coloured 18th-century Jacob’s Barracks, inhabited by cafes and boutiques.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mikhail Eisenstein's art nouveau building at 2a Alberta Iela in Riga

    Alberta Iela

    0.51 MILES

    Like a huge painting that you can spend hours staring at, as your eye detects more and more intriguing details, this must-see Rīga sight is in fact a…

  • St Peter's Church

    St Peter's Church

    0.3 MILES

    Forming the centrepiece of Rīga’s skyline, this Gothic church is thought to be around 800 years old, making it one of the oldest medieval buildings in the…

  • Corner House

    Corner House

    0.77 MILES

    A real-life house of horrors, this imposing fin de siècle building is remembered by generations of Latvians as the local headquarters of the notorious…

  • Žanis Lipke Memorial

    Žanis Lipke Memorial

    0.89 MILES

    There is hardly a place in Latvia that can tell such a poignant and optimistic story as this quietly stunning memorial. Žanis Lipke saved over 50 Jews…

  • Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    0.82 MILES

    The centrepiece of this arresting and challenging museum is a wooden house with a reconstructed flat, like those that Jews had to move into when the Nazis…

  • Biķernieki Memorial

    Biķernieki Memorial

    3.96 MILES

    Between 1941 and 1944, the Nazis – aided by Latvians – shot more than 35,000 Jews at 55 different sites in this forest. It is one of several killing sites…

  • Museum of the Barricades of 1991

    Museum of the Barricades of 1991

    0.23 MILES

    Latvia's independence came after enormous struggles. One of the most remarkable stories involves the barricades built by thousands of citizens around…

  • Baltā Kāpa

    Baltā Kāpa

    22.32 MILES

    These striking pine-covered cliffs loom above a pristine white-sand beach dissected by a glistening stream. This is one of the most enchanting places…

View more attractions

Nearby Old Rīga attractions

1. Latvian War Museum

0.05 MILES

The round Powder Tower dates back to the 14th century and is the only survivor of the 18 original towers that punctuated the old city walls. Nine Russian…

2. Swedish Gate

0.06 MILES

Built into the city’s medieval walls in 1698 while the Swedes were in power, this arched gate is the only one left in Old Rīga. Set in the largest…

3. Statue of Rūdolfs Blaumanis

0.11 MILES

One of Latvia's greatest writers, Blaumanis (1863-1908) wrote the short story 'In the Shadow of Death.' one of his most famous works. This statue was…

4. Bastion Hill

0.11 MILES

A former tower hill, which used to be a part of the city wall, It is now the highest and arguably the most romantic feature of the park that runs along…

5. Cat House

0.11 MILES

The spooked black cats mounted on the turrets of this 1909 art nouveau–influenced building have become symbols of Rīga and Instagram stars. On any tour,…

7. St James' Cathedral

0.14 MILES

Built in 1225, this church has ping-ponged many times between Catholic and Protestant, and has been home to many languages and communities, including…

8. Arsenāls Exhibition Hall

0.14 MILES

Behind a row of granite heads depicting Latvia's most prominent artists, the imperial arsenal, constructed in 1832 to store weapons for the Russian tsar's…