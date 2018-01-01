Welcome to Jūrmala
Jūrmala’s 32km strip of land consists of 14 townships. If you don’t have a car or bicycle, you’ll want to head straight to the heart of the action – the townships of Majori and Dzintari. A 1km-long pedestrian street, Jomas iela, connects these two districts and is considered to be Jūrmala’s main drag, with loads of tourist-centric venues. Unlike many European resort towns, most of Jūrmala’s restaurants and hotels are several blocks away from the beach, which keeps the seashore (somewhat) pristine.
Top experiences in Jūrmala
Amazing hotels and hostels
Jūrmala activities
Full-Day Private Tour to Jurmala, Fisherman Villages and Nature Trails from Riga
We are picking you up from your hotel in Riga and driving straight to resort town of Jurmala. Where we can visit sightseeing tower to have a look at the sea above tops of pine trees. Afterwards walk on the seaside and pedestrian street with many cafeterias and souvenir shops. On the way will observe distinctive wooden architecture of Jurmala and new contemporary designs. Leaving Jurmala down the coast line we'll visit several fisherman villages. One of the families owning fish smokery will be welcoming us to show smokery and sell delicious smoked fishes. If weather is sunny picnic can be arranged or nice local restaurant will be advised.After dinner time it's time to burn some of those calories and have a walk in one of the cleanest places in Latvia the Kemeri National Park. Nature reserve offers two routes on swamp, from 1,7km to 3,7km. Long one includes watch tower and takes about 1,5 hours of easy walk.Tour will include several hikes, please bring your walking shoes. Trip will be routed according to the weather so it pleasant also during winter time. Our drivers will advise best places for food and drinks.Coffee stops and detours can be arranged with driver.
Half-Day Private Tour to Jurmala from Riga
We are picking you up from your hotel in Riga and driving straight to resort town of Jurmala. Where we will visit historical Jurmala Open-Air Museum with short hike to seaside, afterwards to sightseeing tower to have a look at the sea above tops of pine trees. Then walk on the pedestrian street with many cafeterias and souvenir shops. On the way will observe distinctive wooden architecture of Jurmala and new contemporary designs. After noon we will reach furthest point of Jurmala, longest city in Latvia. Here is located Latvian cuisine restaurant with excellent food and beer quality! Please note that restaurant bill is not included in tour price and must be payed directly in restaurant. One more thing to mention would be that restaurant is not expensive.
Private Tour to Jurmala from Riga
Your trip begins with a 9am pickup from your Riga hotel or from the port. Together with your party of no more than four people, board your private transportation for the 30-minute drive to Jurmala.Upon arrival at the resort town located near the Bay of Riga, take time to enjoy the sandy beach and charming 19th-century wooden buildings. Learn from your guide about how the resort is increasing in popularity with both Latvians and international travelers.The pine trees of Dzintari Forest Park make an attractive backdrop to a leisurely stroll and there is a large viewing platform in the middle. You can also enjoy the cafes and restaurants of Jomas Street. Above all, the fresh pine tree forest air is sure to relax you.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back to the original departure point.
Private Taxi transfer from Jurmala to Riga
Private Taxi transfer from Jurmala to Riga or Riga International Airport.The driver will pick you up at the address you specified during your booking.
Private minivan transfer from Jurmala to Riga
Private Taxi transfer from Jurmala to Riga or Riga International Airport.The driver will pick you up at the address you specified during your booking.
Private minivan transfer from Riga International Airport to Jurmala
Private Taxi transfer from Riga International Airport to any place in Jurmala.When arriving at the Airport, there will be a person waiting for you at the arrivals hall with a sign and your name on it.After pick up you will be taken to your Hotel or address that you will specify.