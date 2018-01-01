Full-Day Private Tour to Jurmala, Fisherman Villages and Nature Trails from Riga

We are picking you up from your hotel in Riga and driving straight to resort town of Jurmala. Where we can visit sightseeing tower to have a look at the sea above tops of pine trees. Afterwards walk on the seaside and pedestrian street with many cafeterias and souvenir shops. On the way will observe distinctive wooden architecture of Jurmala and new contemporary designs. Leaving Jurmala down the coast line we'll visit several fisherman villages. One of the families owning fish smokery will be welcoming us to show smokery and sell delicious smoked fishes. If weather is sunny picnic can be arranged or nice local restaurant will be advised.After dinner time it's time to burn some of those calories and have a walk in one of the cleanest places in Latvia the Kemeri National Park. Nature reserve offers two routes on swamp, from 1,7km to 3,7km. Long one includes watch tower and takes about 1,5 hours of easy walk.Tour will include several hikes, please bring your walking shoes. Trip will be routed according to the weather so it pleasant also during winter time. Our drivers will advise best places for food and drinks.Coffee stops and detours can be arranged with driver.