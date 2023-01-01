About 6.5km northeast of Muang Saen, Wat Phu Khao Kaew was built on the site of some presumed pre-Khmer ruins, making it a holy spot for locals. Nothing of that era is visible; now there is a bright red and gold modern stupa and a large reclining Buddha in the arm-down, 'Entering Nirvana' posture. It sits atop some exposed bedrock and the beautiful Mekong-side perch is more of a reason to stop than any of the structures.

It is also believed to be home to a naga (river serpent), though the entrance to its lair is covered. Don't be confused by the sign on the road that misspelt the last word as 'Kae'.