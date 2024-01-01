Wat Jom Thong

Si Phan Don

At the northern end of Muang Khong is Wat Jom Thong, the oldest temple on the island, dating from the Chao Anou period (1805–28). The wihăhn (temple hall) features a cruciform floor plan, a unique triple-gated entrance, carved wooden doors and shutters, and a bevy of mythical Hindu-Buddhist creatures adorning the roof and gables.

