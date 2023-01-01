Ban Khon Steam Locomotive

Rusting locomotives sit near each end of the main cross-island road, which follows the old railway route. Surrounding them are placards detailing the history of the railway, which the French built in the late 1800s as a way of transporting supplies around the impassable falls. The railway has been out of use since WWII (when the Japanese briefly operated it) as new roads made it redundant, and the track has long since been carted off.

Across the old tracks from the Ban Khon locomotive is a small Christian cemetery.