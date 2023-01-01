Mekong Blue

Part of the Stung Treng Women’s Development Centre, this silk-weaving centre on the outskirts of town specialises in exquisite silk products for sale and export. It is possible to observe the dyers and weavers, most of whom come from vulnerable or impoverished backgrounds. The centre is about 4km east of the town centre on the riverside road that continues under the bridge.

There is a small showroom on-site with a selection of silk for sale, plus a cafe. The cafe only serves cold drinks unless you book a meal in advance.