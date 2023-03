This crumbling temple is across the Mekong from Stung Treng. It's hardly worth the effort for the casual visitor, but temple fiends may want to tick it off. Thala Boravit was an important Chenla-period trading town on the river route connecting Champasak and the sacred temple of Wat Phu with the ancient cities of Sambor Prei Kuk (Isanapura) and Angkor Borei.

For all its past glories, there is very little to see today.