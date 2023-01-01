Don Khong History Museum

When the local governor built this two-storey French colonial–style home in 1935, he was so proud of himself that he christened it Sathanavoudthi, which means 'Garden of Eden' in an old Lao dialect. Level-headed locals just called it 'The Brick House'. In 2010 it was restored and now houses one of Laos' smallest museums. But the musical instruments, animal traps and photos of the Don Khon railway are worth a few minutes of your time.

It is usually kept shut, but go around the back and someone will open it for you.