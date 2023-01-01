Green Jungle Park

Thirty-two kilometres west of the city, this slice of natural paradise reclaimed from a rubbish dump uses the forest and a stunning cascade as its backdrop for a spectacular cat's cradle of ziplines (900m), monkey bridges and rope courses. Also here are a cafe, flower gardens and natural swimming pools, an organic produce market and an elephant-viewing area where ex-logging jumbos can socialise.

To reach the park, you catch the comfy boat from behind the Royal Palace in Luang Prabang; you'll ride downriver for 30 minutes, then be taxied the rest of the way by road.