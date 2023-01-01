Nahm Dong Park

This beautiful area of private park lies about 10km southwest of Luang Prabang in the rolling jungle-clad hills around town. Explore the forest, plunge into the waterfalls and pools here or dabble in some of the many activities on offer, including making mulberry paper, a Thai-Leu dreamcatcher or Hmong embroidery. For more of an adrenaline buzz, try the treetop walk and ziplines. There is also an excellent Lao restaurant and teahouse with a stunning valley view.

Overnight camping is also possible in the dry-season months of November to March if you want to release your inner Bear Grylls.