Pha Tad Ke Botanical Garden

As relaxing as a trip to the spa, this botanical garden, opened in 2017 as the first in Laos, is a serene spot to read, take a stroll or perfect some yoga poses. The entry price, although steep, includes an orchid talk (11am or 3pm), a one-hour bamboo handicraft workshop (10am or 2pm) and free herbal-tea tastings in a cafe overlooking a lotus pond.

Boats depart from a dock in Ban Wat That (across from Pha Tad Ke's downtown reception office) between 9am and 4pm; it's a 15-minute ride down the Mekong to the park.