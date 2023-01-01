Laos Buffalo Dairy

Set up by some Australian pioneers with no prior experience in farming, the Buffalo Dairy is now producing a range of delicious cheese and dairy products. Visitors can tour the working farm with English-speaking guides, learning how to milk a buffalo, help wash the pampered 'Ferdinand' and meet the resident rabbits. Ice cream and cakes are also on sale here, as well as a cheese platter. It is located 23km from Luang Prabang on the road to Kuang Si.

Even for visitors without children, it is a lot more interesting than you might anticipate, discovering how complicated it is to produce mozzarella from buffaloes, given the very limited amount of milk they produce. Nonvisitors can also stop at the ice-cream kiosk on the main road, which sells some mouthwatering local flavours like lemongrass or ginger.

The buffaloes are mainly rented from local farmers who had never previously used their milk. Some of the income goes towards farmer and animal health benefits, as well as free English lessons for local students.