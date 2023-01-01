Upon entering Tat Kuang Si, one of the first attractions is the Tat Kuang Si Bear Rescue Centre. Run by Free the Bears, this excellent centre cares for a large population of wild Asiatic Moon bears confiscated from poachers who sell them to horrendous bile farms serving the appetites of Chinese traditional medicine. These happy little yogis merit equal reason for your visit as the cascades themselves. The centre depends on donations and sponsorship: buy a T-shirt or adopt a bear.

There is a new location for the growing population of rescued bears about 20km south of town in the hills near Nahm Dong. Plans are underway to offer a Bearkeeper for the Day voluntourism programme similar to that offered in Phnom Tamao Wildlife Sanctuary near Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Check out the website for more details.