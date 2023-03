Around 4.5km from Ban Phanom, a steep signed track descends in around 300m to the whitewashed tomb of Henri Mouhot. Mouhot was a French explorer best known for 'discovering' Angkor Wat. He died of malaria in Luang Prabang in 1861, scrawling in his diary 'Have pity on me, O my God' before expiring. His heavily bearded statue at the site looks altogether more cheerful. In the drier months the riverside 'beach' beneath becomes a popular picnic and swimming spot.