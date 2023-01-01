If you climbed Phu Si you'll surely have spied a large octagonal stupa painted a dazzling golden hue near the 'New Bridge'. This is the 1988 Santi Chedi, whose five interior levels are painted with all manner of Buddhist stories and moral admonitions.

It's on a gentle rise, 1km off Rte 13 beside the road to Ban Phanom, a prosperous weaving and handicrafts village less than 1km further east. A mostly unpaved road initially follows the Nam Khan east and south, looping round eventually after 14km to Ban Kok Gniew, the 'pineapple village' at Km 372 on Rte 13, just 500m short of the turning to Tat Sae waterfall. The road is dusty and gently hilly but quiet and scenic with some attractive karst scenery and several points of interest.