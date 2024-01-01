That Makmo

Luang Prabang

This lumpy hemispherical stupa is commonly nicknamed That Makmo, which translates as 'Watermelon Stupa'. Originally constructed in 1514, it was pillaged for hidden treasures during the 1887 destruction and the most recent renovation has seen it repainted a slightly incongruous glaring white.

