Central Laos
Ever since Tha Khaek opened its French-colonial shutters to travelers and the dramatic 4.3 mile-long underworld of Tham Kong Lor became a must-see fixture on itineraries, central Laos has been enticing visitors. Thanks to its honeycomb of caves and dragon-green jungle, activities on offer run from world-class rock climbing outside of Tha Khaek to trekking in the otherworldly karst forests of Hin Namno NPA.
This part of the country claims the most forest cover and highest concentrations of wildlife, including some species that have disappeared elsewhere in Southeast Asia. With its rugged, intrepid travel, and stylish pockets of comfort in Savannakhet and Tha Khaek, central Laos makes for a great place to combine your inner Indiana Jones with a Bloody Mary.
Explore Central Laos
- TTham Lot Se Bang Fai
The most impressive, and yet least visited, cave in Khammuan is the amazing Tham Lot Se Bang Fai. Located in Hin Namno NPA, the cave results from the Se…
- LLimestone Forest Viewpoint
As you approach Ban Khoun Kham along Rte 8 from Rte 13, there is a sala (open-sided shelter) viewpoint between Km 32 and Km 33. Do not, whatever you do,…
- DDong Natad
Dong Natad is a sacred, semi-evergreen forest within a provincial protected area 15km east of Savannakhet. It's home to two villages that have been…
- TTham Pha Chan
Tham Pha Chan has an entrance 60m high and about 100m wide. A stream runs about 600m through a limestone karst and in the dry season it's possible to walk…
- TTham Xieng Liap
Turning off Rte 12 at Km 14 (before a bridge) you'll come across a sign pointing to this cave. Follow the dirt track south for about 400m near the village…
- PPhu Xang Hae NPA
Named after Wild Elephant Mountain, Phu Xang Hae is a 1060 sq km expanse of protected forest stretching east–west across the remote north of Savannakhet…
- TTha Bak Bomb Boats
About 18km east of Ban Khoun Kham, Tha Bak sits near the confluence of the Nam Kading and Nam Theun. The reason to stop here is to either take photos of…
- TTham Pa Seuam
A mini Tham Kong Lor, the river cave of Tham Pa Seuam runs for 3km, spanning some impressive stalactites and stalagmites. It's conveniently only 15km from…
- NNam Theun 2 Visitors Centre
The Nam Theun 2 Visitors Centre is set in a traditional Luang Prabang–style house, which looks a touch out of place in the middle of nowhere. It has a…
See
