Nakai-Nam Theun National Park is the largest and most diverse protected area in Laos. Upgraded to national park status in 2019 and slowly opening its doors to visitors, its 3532 sq km are thought to hold some of the most pristine wilderness in mainland Southeast Asia. The park is home to several important species including elephants, nine types of primates, and even some recently discovered species and animals not seen elsewhere in Laos.
Nakai–Nam Theun National Park & Around
The Nam Theun 2 Visitors Centre is set in a traditional Luang Prabang–style house, which looks a touch out of place in the middle of nowhere. It has a…
