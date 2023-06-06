Overview

Like a rural scene from an old Asian silk painting, Vang Vieng (ວັງວຽງ) crouches low over the Nam Song (Song River) with a backdrop of serene cliffs and a tapestry of vivid green paddy fields. Thanks to the Lao government closing the river rave bars in 2012, the former party scene has been driven to the fringes and the community is rebooting itself as an adrenaline-fuelled adventure destination.