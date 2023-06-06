Vang Vieng

Like a rural scene from an old Asian silk painting, Vang Vieng (ວັງວຽງ) crouches low over the Nam Song (Song River) with a backdrop of serene cliffs and a tapestry of vivid green paddy fields. Thanks to the Lao government closing the river rave bars in 2012, the former party scene has been driven to the fringes and the community is rebooting itself as an adrenaline-fuelled adventure destination.

  • Tham Phu Kham cave, with the Thai bronze reclining Buddha in the distance, Vang Vieng

    Tham Phu Kham & Blue Lagoon

    Vang Vieng

    Located west of Vang Vieng, the vast Tham Phu Kham is considered sacred by Lao. The main cave chamber contains a Thai bronze ­reclining Buddha, and from…

  • Elephant-shaped stalagmite, Tham Sang.

    Tham Sang

    Vang Vieng

    Tham Sang, located a few kilometres north of Vang Vieng, is a small cavern containing Buddha images and a Buddha footprint, plus the (vaguely) elephant…

  • Inside Tham Jang cave near Vang Vieng.

    Tham Jang

    Vang Vieng

    The most famous of the caves around Vang Vieng, Tham Jang was used as a bunker to defend against marauding jęen hór (Yunnanese Chinese) in the early 19th…

  • Tham Nam

    Tham Nam

    Vang Vieng

    Tham Nam is the highlight of the cluster of caves north of Vang Vieng. The cave is about 500m long and a tributary of the Nam Song flows out of its low…

  • Tham Hoi

    Tham Hoi

    Vang Vieng

    Located around 13km north of Vang Vieng, the entrance to Tham Hoi is guarded by a large Buddha figure; reportedly the cave continues about 3km into the…

  • Tham Loup

    Tham Loup

    Vang Vieng

    Tham Loup, located a few kilometres north of Vang Vieng, is a large and delightfully untouched cavern with some impressive stalactites.

  • Wat Si Vieng Song

    Wat Si Vieng Song

    Vang Vieng

    Located at the northern end of town, Wat Si Vieng Song is an active Buddhist temple.

  • Wat Si Suman

    Wat Si Suman

    Vang Vieng

    One of a handful of Buddhist temples in Vang Vieng.

