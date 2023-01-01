Holy Trinity Cathedral

Set peacefully amid trees, this hefty wooden structure is topped with green-roofed towers and almost-golden onion domes. The 1872 stone original was destroyed by an 1890 earthquake. Built on the same foundations a new wooden version, finished in 1895, was turned into a club by the Bolsheviks who also removed its five onion domes in the 1930s. Serious reconstruction began in 1961, but church services only recommenced after 1991. Women need to wear a headscarf to enter.