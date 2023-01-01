One of Kyrgyzstan's most photographed natural features, the Seven Bulls (Jeti-Ögüz) is an abrupt serrated ridge of ferric-red sandstone cliffs that have been vertically diced into a series of rounded bluffs. The formation isn't especially big, but it looks particularly striking in late spring when the rock's rosy colours contrast with the surrounding green fields and hills. The ridge rises directly north of the Soviet-era sanatorium, Jeti-Ögüz Korort.

For the best view, walk 10 minutes up a ridge-track doubling back behind the pair of shops where the access road's asphalt stops. Seen from the north side, the Seven Bulls ridge appears largely tree-covered with only the deepest crevice of red-rock visible. From this view the ridge goes by the alternative name Broken Heart.