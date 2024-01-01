Merchant's Home

This two-storey home with an ornate balcony is one of the most attractive historic structures in town, but sadly isn't open to the public.

  • Ala-Kul lake and snow-capped mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

    Ala-Köl

    13.76 MILES

    The two-day trek to stunning Ala-Köl is for many visitors a highlight of the entire Kyrgyzstan experience. Though less than 1.5 km², the range of massive…

  • Jolgolot Viewpoint

    Jolgolot Viewpoint

    4.27 MILES

    Hike the hour or two up from the village of Jolgolot (a suburb of Karakol) to take in stunning views of the city and Issyk-Köl to the north and the…

  • Karakol Animal Market

    Karakol Animal Market

    1.79 MILES

    Early on Sunday mornings one of Kyrgyzstan's biggest animal markets takes place around 2km north of central Karakol. Typical of such markets, you'll…

  • Seven Bulls

    Seven Bulls

    13.46 MILES

    One of Kyrgyzstan's most photographed natural features, the Seven Bulls (Jeti-Ögüz) is an abrupt serrated ridge of ferric-red sandstone cliffs that have…

  • Przhevalsky Memorial Museum

    Przhevalsky Memorial Museum

    7.03 MILES

    The main attraction of the shrine-like Przhevalsky memorial garden is a small, well-presented museum dedicated to Nikolai Przhevalsky, the Russian…

  • Holy Trinity Cathedral

    Holy Trinity Cathedral

    0.17 MILES

    Set peacefully amid trees, this hefty wooden structure is topped with green-roofed towers and almost-golden onion domes. The 1872 stone original was…

  • Karakol History Museum

    Karakol History Museum

    0.31 MILES

    Occupying an archetypal 1887 Russian house, this museum has a few Scythian bronze artefacts, local tools and musical instruments. Taxidermists' victims…

  • Victory Park

    Victory Park

    0.57 MILES

    In addition to the standard monument of Victory on a plinth, memorialising the end of WWII, Karakol's Victory Park also includes an interesting monument…

