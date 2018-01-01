Welcome to Issyk-Köl Oblast

Over 170km long and 70km across, Lake Issyk-Köl (Ysyk-Köl, Issyk-Kul, Озеро Иссык-Куль) is the world's second-largest alpine lake. The name, meaning ‘hot lake’, comes from a combination of extreme depth, thermal activity and mild salinity, which ensure the lake never freezes even in the fierce Central Asian winters – despite lying at an altitude of over 1600m. Visitors who swim in the vivid blue waters find views framed not by palms but by the remarkable backdrop of the snow-dappled Ala-Too mountains.

