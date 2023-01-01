The grand Red Fort is a fine example of early Kuwaiti architecture. Named for the red clay used to build it between 1914-15, during the reign of the seventh ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Mubarak Al Sabah, it has four watchtowers, surrounded by half-metre thick, 4.5m-high walls. Visitors can enter the surrounding gates to view it from the outside, but cannot go inside.

The fort played a role in a 1920s battle with Saudi Arabia, in which Saudi troops were defeated (with the help of the British). Also known as the Red Palace, the rectangular structure sits near the highway next to Al Jahra Park.

If coming from Kuwait City, follow Al Jahra Rd and take the exit towards Marzouk Al Metab St. The Red Fort is on the right, about 200m south of Jahra Rd.