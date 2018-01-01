Welcome to Kuwait

Kuwait, in the cradle of one of the most ancient and contested corners of the world, has a certain cachet. For a start, it may be just as oil rich as other Gulf countries, but it hasn't gone for the glitz and glamour in quite the same way – perhaps it's the years lost to the Iraqi invasion and its aftermath, or maybe it's a conscious decision not to sell its soul to the gods of commercialism. And Kuwait lies just far enough away from those self-same Gulf travel hubs to the south to mean that tourists and expats are fewer here. The result? A more authentically Arab feel to the country. At the same time, Kuwait remains an oasis in a land of desert plains, and has excellent museums, a fine souq and a corniche of combed beaches and lively restaurants. It all adds up to what could be the Gulf's most intriguing destination.

$35 Transfers & Ground Transport

Meet and Assist on Departure - Kuwait International Airport - Main Terminal

This Meet and Assist service includes dedicated Hala agents at each step of the process to minimize your hassle. Avoid the queues, save time and let agents meet and assist you. Book your own dedicated Meet and Assist Hala agent to ease your journey through Kuwait airport from your meeting point to departure. For flydubai flights use the Sheikh Saad Terminal.
$35 Transfers & Ground Transport

Meet and Assist - Kuwait International Airport - Sheikh Saad Terminal

Our Meet and Assist service includes dedicated Hala agents at each step of the process to minimize your hassle. Avoid the queues, save time and let us meet and assist you. Book your own dedicated Meet and Assist Hala agent to ease your journey through Kuwait airport from your meeting point to departure. For flydubai flights use the Sheikh Saad Terminal.
$35 Transfers & Ground Transport

Meet and Assist - Kuwait International Airport - Main Terminal

This Meet and Assist service includes dedicated Hala agents at each step of the process to minimize your hassle. Avoid the queues, save time and let us meet and assist you. Book your own dedicated Meet and Assist Hala agent to ease your journey through Kuwait airport from your meeting point to departure. For flydubai flights use the Sheikh Saad Terminal.This services is available for passengers traveling via Kuwait International Airport Main Terminal (Departure / Arrival / Transfer).
$33 Tours & Sightseeing

Mindmaze Escape Room Experience - Eternal Life

Enjoy a great  ESCAPE GAME experience in KUWAIT, book now and experience your most exciting 60 minutes ever !! This activity is suitable for families, friends, and colleagues above the age of 15. children between the ages of 6-14 can still enjoy the game, but with adults in their teams.  But to exit the room is not so easy! Crack codes, solve puzzles and brain teasers, use what seems useless to complete the mission.Challenge your friends! Book 2 or 3 escape rooms at the same time for a competition between teams!Are you ready to begin your adventure?Do you have what it takes to escape?Can you escape the room in time ? 
$33 Tours & Sightseeing

Mindmaze Escape Room Experience - Enigma

Enjoy a great  ESCAPE GAME experience in KUWAIT, book now and experience your most exciting 60 minutes ever !! This activity is suitable for families, friends, and colleagues above the age of 15. children between the ages of 6-14 can still enjoy the game, but with adults in their teams.  But to exit the room is not so easy! Crack codes, solve puzzles and brain teasers, use what seems useless to complete the mission.Challenge your friends! Book 2 or 3 escape rooms at the same time for a competition between teams!Are you ready to begin your adventure?Do you have what it takes to escape?Can you escape the room in time ? 
$33 Tours & Sightseeing

Mindmaze Escape Room Experience - Haunted Woods

Enjoy a great  ESCAPE GAME experience in KUWAIT, book now and experience your most exciting 60 minutes ever !! This activity is suitable for families, friends, and colleagues above the age of 15. children between the ages of 6-14 can still enjoy the game, but with adults in their teams.  But to exit the room is not so easy! Crack codes, solve puzzles and brain teasers, use what seems useless to complete the mission.Challenge your friends! Book 2 or 3 escape rooms at the same time for a competition between teams!Are you ready to begin your adventure?Do you have what it takes to escape?Can you escape the room in time ? 
