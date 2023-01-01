Mt Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Animal Orphanage

It may come off a little zoo-like at first but this orphanage is one of the few places in the world to have successfully bred the rare mountain bongo. Its success is such that there are now plans to release some of the captive-bred antelope into the Mt Kenya forests to bolster the current population of around 70. Children, and anyone who wants to have a baby monkey scramble over their head, will love this place.

It's deceivingly large and worth asking the guides about each animal's story. The orphanage has some of the last pygmy hippos in Kenya (which were given to the first president, Jomo Kenyatta) as well as a rescued leopard and cheetahs. As you enter, be prepared for the free roaming bongos, llamas and ostriches.